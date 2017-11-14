Match ends, Ayr United 3, Raith Rovers 0.
Ayr United 3-0 Raith Rovers
Ayr United won to move three points clear of opponents Raith Rovers at the top of Scottish League One.
Strikes by Lawrence Shankland and Robbie Crawford put Ayr in command in the first half.
Michael Moffat missed a penalty after Jamie Adams had been fouled by Raith's Kevin McHattie but Craig Moore headed the hosts' third in added time.
Rovers, who have a game in hand, threatened through Lewis Vaughan, Liam Buchanan and Greig Spence.
On Saturday there were wins for Airdrieonians, Alloa Athletic, Arbroath and Forfar Athletic.
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Hart
- 14Ferguson
- 2Higgins
- 5Rose
- 3Boyle
- 6GegganBooked at 63mins
- 23Docherty
- 16Adams
- 8Crawford
- 7MoffatSubstituted forMooreat 72'minutes
- 17ShanklandSubstituted forForrestat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Moore
- 10Forrest
- 11McDaid
- 12McGuffie
- 18Faulds
- 20Avci
- 26Reid
Raith Rovers
- 1Smith
- 2Thomson
- 8RobertsonSubstituted forSpenceat 78'minutes
- 5Murray
- 3McHattie
- 11Barr
- 12MatthewsSubstituted forMcKayat 52'minutes
- 4Herron
- 10Vaughan
- 9Buchanan
- 19ZanattaSubstituted forCourtat 52'minutesBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 6Watson
- 7Spence
- 14Berry
- 15Osei-Opoku
- 16Court
- 17Brian
- 18McKay
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
- Attendance:
- 2,040
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ayr United 3, Raith Rovers 0.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 3, Raith Rovers 0. Craig Moore (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Andrew Geggan.
Attempt missed. Greig Spence (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Alan Forrest replaces Lawrence Shankland.
Jamie Adams (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Greig Spence (Raith Rovers).
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Kevin McHattie.
Booking
Jonathan Court (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David Ferguson (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Court (Raith Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Craig Moore (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Greig Spence (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Craig Moore (Ayr United).
Kevin McHattie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Greig Spence replaces Scott Robertson.
Attempt missed. Craig Moore (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Craig Moore replaces Michael Moffat.
Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Court (Raith Rovers).
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Scott Robertson.
Hand ball by Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United).
Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin McHattie (Raith Rovers).
Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).
Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot is too high. Michael Moffat should be disappointed.
Penalty Ayr United. Jamie Adams draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Kevin McHattie (Raith Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).
Jonathan Court (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.