Ayr United 3-0 Raith Rovers

From the section

Lawrence Shankland put Ayr ahead at Somerset Park

Ayr United won to move three points clear of opponents Raith Rovers at the top of Scottish League One.

Strikes by Lawrence Shankland and Robbie Crawford put Ayr in command in the first half.

Michael Moffat missed a penalty after Jamie Adams had been fouled by Raith's Kevin McHattie but Craig Moore headed the hosts' third in added time.

Rovers, who have a game in hand, threatened through Lewis Vaughan, Liam Buchanan and Greig Spence.

On Saturday there were wins for Airdrieonians, Alloa Athletic, Arbroath and Forfar Athletic.