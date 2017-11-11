Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Tuesday, 7 November

Bangor City 3-2 Aberystwyth Town: Bangor edged out the visitors in a thriller as Neville Powell left his former club empty handed. His side surrendered the lead twice before Bangor found a late winner. Former Citizen Declan Walker put the visitors ahead before Steven Hewitt equalised within the first ten minutes. Luke Borrelli restored Aber's advantage within five minutes of the restart, but Luke Wall levelled to set up a frantic finish that culminated with Dean Rittenberg's winner.

Friday, 10 November

Bala Town 1-1 Connahs Quay Nomads: Connah's Quay Nomads climbed above New Saints to the top of the Welsh Premier League with a 1-1 draw with Bala at Maes Tegid.

A late Chris Venables penalty secured Bala a point after Michael Wilde had given the visitors the lead in the first-half.

Saturday, 11 November

Barry Town 2-0 Llandudno: Iwan Williams' first game in charge of Llandudno ended in defeat at Jenner Park with first-half goals from Chris Hugh and Kayne McLaggon. The win allows Barry to move level on points with Llandudno although they remain eighth.

Carmarthen Town 0-2 Newtown: Two late goals from Luke Roundford and Neil Mitchell clinched victory for Newtown. Roundford scored in the 82nd minute while Mitchell netted four minutes later to give Newtown a crucial three points to move them out of the relegation zone.

Prestatyn Town 0-2 Cardiff Met: Cardiff Met climbed to the top of the table thanks to a double from Eliot Evans at Bastion Gardens. Evans scored goals either side of half-time which saw Cardiff Met climb above Connahs Quay Nomads and The New Saints.

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One North

Kendal 1-2 Colwyn Bay