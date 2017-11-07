Raheem Sterling, Fabian Delph and Jordan Henderson out of England squad

Raheem Sterling (left) has scored 10 goals for Manchester City in 15 appearances this season

Raheem Sterling, Fabian Delph and Jordan Henderson have withdrawn from the England squad for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

They join Tottenham trio Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks in pulling out of Gareth Southgate's selection.

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has joined up with the national team having been assessed by his club's medical team.

England host Germany at Wembley on Friday and then play Brazil at the same venue on 14 November.

Manchester City winger Sterling and club team-mate Delph, who is a midfielder but has been playing at left-back, were both involved in their side's 3-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday.

Sterling came off after 78 minutes, while Delph played the whole game but appeared to pick up an injury in the closing stages.

Liverpool midfielder Henderson missed his team's 4-1 victory at West Ham on Saturday with a thigh injury and, after being assessed by the Reds, has stayed with his club.

Tottenham's Harry Kane and Harry Winks were both injured in Sunday's match against Crystal Palace

West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore was called up as a replacement following the withdrawal of Kane and Winks.

Striker Kane has a knee injury while midfielder Winks has an ankle problem. The pair had treatment during the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Their Spurs team-mate Alli had already withdrawn from the original squad and on Monday England called up Everton defender Michael Keane to replace him.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said Winks, who went off at half-time in the Palace match, had twisted his ankle.

Kane received treatment on his knee in the first half and was substituted on 77 minutes for "protection", according to Pochettino.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Joe Hart (West Ham - loan from Manchester City), Jordan Pickford (Everton).

Defenders: Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Jake Livermore (West Brom), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace - loan from Chelsea), Ashley Young (Manchester United).

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Swansea - loan from Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jamie Vardy (Leicester).