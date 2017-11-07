Brendan Rodgers 'changed Celtic mentality', says Patrick Roberts

Roberts marks Celtic's new record of 63 unbeaten matches in domestic football

Patrick Roberts has credited Brendan Rodgers with changing the mentality of the Celtic squad after setting a new domestic record at the weekend.

Rodgers has yet to lose a domestic match since becoming manager last year and have broken a 100-year-old British record by going 63 games unbeaten.

"Our willingness to win every game and to not lose has probably got us this far," said winger Roberts.

"And the manager is instilling that in us from the get-go."

Roberts is in his second loan spell with Celtic from Manchester City and scored in first game of that record sequence - a 7-0 win over Motherwell in May 2016.

"From last season and this, we've had the same mentality and focus all year round," he said. "And that in itself is why we've been so successful."

Roberts, who is currently sidelined by hamstring injury but expects to be fit to return after the international break, believes Rodgers has similarities to Pep Guardiola, who is in charge of his parent club.

"In the Premier League, Guardiola is playing the football he's played at Barcelona and Bayern Munich," he suggested.

"The gaffer here is similar. He tries to play football at every opportunity, even when we're under pressure, and he's instilled that in every player.

"We're always getting better at it and you see in the Bayern game we controlled the game at times and that's down to the manager."