Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill is hoping to find a way to frustrate Denmark's Christian Eriksen.

The Tottenham playmaker is one of the main threats that the Ireland manager must plan for ahead of the World Cup play-off on Saturday.

Defensive midfielders David Meyler (suspension) and James McCarthy (injury) will miss the first-leg in Copenhagen, while Jeff Hendrick is also a doubt, which leaves O'Neill short of options to counteract Eriksen.