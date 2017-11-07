Leyton Orient resolve 'regulatory and disciplinary' issues with EFL

Italian businessman Francesco Becchetti was president of Leyton Orient between July 2014 and June 2017

Leyton Orient have resolved a "number of matters" with the English Football League relating to Francesco Becchetti's ownership of the club.

The Italian businessman sold the O's to a consortium in the summer after their relegation from League Two.

Orient say they have reached a "mutually acceptable conclusion" relating to several "outstanding regulatory and disciplinary matters".

The EFL confirmed the National League club have settled their issues.

"We are very grateful to the EFL for their assistance and pragmatic view on the issues our club faced over the last few seasons," chairman Nigel Travis said in a statement on the club website.

"We are delighted that any negative issues are now behind us, so we can focus on our season ahead without any distractions."