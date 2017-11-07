SFA and SPFL: Survey says stakeholders dissatisfied with Scots' governing bodies

Scotland's main football bodies are based at the country's national stadium

A survey of more than 16,000 Scottish football stakeholders has heavily criticised those running the game.

Many were "very dissatisfied" with the leadership of the Scottish FA and the Scottish Professional Football League.

Both organisations also rated poorly for levels of "openness, honesty and trust" and "good governance and transparency".

Players, managers and referees took part in the survey by the Scottish Football Supporters Association.

But fans made up almost 99% of respondents.

The SFA and SPFL are yet to respond.

Former first minister Henry McLeish highlights a "a big disconnect" between fans and authorities

Other findings include that 93% believe the Scottish game should be overseen by an independent watchdog, with 90% wanting the Scottish government to put pressure on football authorities to improve and more than 90% of respondents seeking more supporter influence in the SPFL and SFA.

Former first minister Henry McLeish, who led a review of Scottish football in 2010, is a board member of the SFSA and said: "This challenging independent research into how Scottish football governance is seen has uncovered some very concerning issues, but also provides a real opportunity for change.

"The fact that over 60% of fans say that they could end up leaving the game in the future rings a major alarm bell, as does the knowledge that almost a quarter say they never attend away games.

"What we appear to have is a big disconnect between the football authorities at Hampden Park and those who are essential to the flourishing of the game at a hands-on - supporters certainly, but also players, coaches, managers and volunteers."