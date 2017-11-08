Wales and France to mark Remembrance in Paris friendly

Poppies on display at the Cardiff City Stadium, where Wales play their home matches

International friendly: France v Wales Venue: Stade de France, Saint-Denis Date: Friday, 10 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Wales will wear black armbands bearing poppies for Friday's friendly football international against France in Paris.

The hosts will wear the Bleuet de France - the French cornflower symbol for remembrance - on white armbands.

It comes after rules were changed in October allowing the home nations to wear a poppy if opposing teams and the competition organiser agree to it.

Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland were fined by Fifa for displaying poppies in November 2016.

At the time world governing body Fifa ruled the poppy was a political symbol, but after the regulations were revised the football associations of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said they would request permission to wear poppies during this month's matches.

No discussions have yet taken place on whether a minute's silence will be observed before kick off at Stade de France.

England and Germany players will also wear black armbands bearing poppies for their match at Wembley.

FA chief executive Martin Glenn called it "a show of solidarity and unity".

The Football Association of Wales was fined 20,000 Sfr (£15,694) after World Cup qualifier against Serbia in Cardiff on 12 November, 2016.

Fifa took action because fans wore poppies in the stands and the armed forces held bunches of poppies at the side of the pitch.

After the rules were changed in October, 2017 the FAW said in a statement: "It was important that clarity was brought to this issue as it affects many football matches/competitions throughout the world and is particularly helpful in relation to remembrance and poppies.

"In any year when there are international matches in the week leading up to and including Remembrance Sunday, it is the intention of all four home nations to seek permission from the opposition team and Fifa (as the authority responsible for those matches) to display the poppy on the shirt.

"This will be to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice during the First and Second World Wars."