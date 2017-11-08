Rangers: Dick Advocaat thinks Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is ready for Ibrox

Netherlands manager Dick Advocaat is in Scotland ahead of a friendly between the two nations at Pittodrie

Former Rangers manager Dick Advocaat reckons Derek McInnes fits the profile required to take over at Ibrox.

The Aberdeen boss, who played under Advocaat at the Glasgow club for two years, is the favourite to succeed Pedro Caixinha.

And Netherlands head coach Advocaat has been impressed by McInnes's work at Pittodrie.

"He did a great job at Aberdeen [and] he's the right age," the 70-year-old told BBC Scotland.

McInnes, 46, was at Rangers when Advocaat arrived as manager in the summer of 1998, and he started the Scottish Cup final the following year as the Dutchman's side secured the treble with a 1-0 win over Celtic.

McInnes left Rangers later that year, for Toulouse, while Advocaat remained in charge until 2002.

Advocaat is back in Scotland for Thursday's friendly between the nations at Pittodrie, where McInnes has been manager for four years.

It will be his final match in charge before he steps down from the role, having failed to guide the Netherlands to the World Cup finals in Russia next summer.

"It's always pleasant to come back," Advocaat said.

"[But] there are no friendly games anymore. Let's wait until after the game to see who comes out on top."