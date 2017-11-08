David Moyes: West Ham's new manager says he has a 'point to prove'

David Moyes has a top-flight win percentage of 38.6%

West Ham boss David Moyes says he has a "point to prove" as he aims to "repair" his reputation at his new club.

The former Everton and Manchester United manager has replaced Slaven Bilic, who was sacked on Monday with the Hammers in the relegation zone.

The 54-year-old has been out of work since May, when he resigned as Sunderland boss after the club's relegation to the Championship.

"It is good for West Ham, they are getting a good manager," said Moyes.

Moyes, who started his managerial career at Preston North End, was voted LMA Manager of the Year three times while at Everton from 2002 to 2013 - an 11-year spell during which they finished in the top eight nine times.

He signed a six-year contract when he succeeded Sir Alex Ferguson as Manchester United boss in 2013 but was sacked 10 months into the deal.

Moyes then went to Spain to manage Real Sociedad but was dismissed in November 2015 after a year in charge.

He took over at Sunderland in July 2016 but quit in May 2017 after the relegated Blacks Cats finished bottom of the Premier League.

"I do have a point to prove. Sometimes you have to repair things and I have a little bit to repair," said Moyes, who has a contract until the end of the season with the east London club.

"It's good for me, I'm back in and it's what I love doing. I want to do well and want the team to do well."

