World Cup play-off: 'NI must grab big opportunity' - Michael O'Neill

2018 World Cup play-off first leg: Northern Ireland v Switzerland Venue: National Stadium, Belfast Date: Thursday, 9 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Radio Ulster commentary, live text, report and reaction on the BBC Sport website

Michael O'Neill says Northern Ireland must seize the initiative in Thursday's first leg of their World Cup play-off against Switzerland in Belfast.

Manager O'Neill knows the importance of another positive result at Windsor Park where his team have a great record.

"This is an opportunity for us to get a foothold in the tie and we have to take it," O'Neill told BBC Northern Ireland.

"Yes, it is over two legs, but this is our opportunity to put ourselves in a strong position for the second leg."

The Northern Irish are attempting to reach the finals for the first time since the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

Higher-ranked Switzerland, on the other hand, are favourites to qualify for their fourth successive major tournament.

Northern Ireland have won seven of their past 10 competitive home games, with the only defeat coming last time out against current world champions Germany.

And boss O'Neill believes his team are ready to rise to challenge again.

"This squad has evolved and has come through some bad times and learned from them," he added.

"For some players, this may be their last opportunity and if they get to Russia it will be extremely well deserved.

"The one thing I would say to them is don't fear the situation, embrace it and make sure, whatever happens, when you look back there are no regrets.

"We all know the prize is massive and what it means to everyone in Northern Ireland, the players, staff, Irish Football Association, everyone in Northern Ireland."