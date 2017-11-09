Falkirk: Kevin O'Hara banned for eight matches for verbal abuse of Dean Shiels

Kevin O'Hara has been banned for verbally abusing Dunfermline's Dean Shiels

Falkirk forward Kevin O'Hara has been handed an eight-match ban for "excessive misconduct" by a Scottish FA disciplinary tribunal.

The charge relates to the verbal abuse of Dunfermline's Dean Shiels in a Challenge Cup match on 7 October.

In 2006, former Rangers and Hibernian forward Shiels had an operation to remove his right eye, which was damaged in a childhood accident.

O'Hara, 19, is an academy product and has made 15 first-team appearances.

A Falkirk statement read: "The club take note of the decision made by the Scottish FA Judicial Panel and are in the process of requesting the written reasons.

"No further comment will be made at this time."

Falkirk's Joe McKee has also been served with an SFA notice of complaint for "excessive misconduct" in the same match and will appear before the governing body on 16 November.

Dunfermline's Shiels was sent off in the match on 7 October for a challenge on McKee.