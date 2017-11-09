Ashley Williams: Captain says he will not retire from Wales

Ashley Williams succeeded Aaron Ramsey as Wales captain

International friendly: France v Wales Venue: Stade de France, Saint-Denis Date: Friday, 10 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Wales captain Ashley Williams has no intention of retiring from international football despite his side's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Centre-back James Collins retired from Wales duty earlier this month.

But Williams, 33, says he plans to lead his country for future campaigns.

"It was devastating [not qualifying] but I'm enjoying the camp and, as long as it stays like that, I'm willing to give my services," he said.

"As hard as it was to take, I'm here now and I can't wait to be involved and, as long as it stays like that, I can't see anything changing anytime soon."

Williams will win his 76th cap for Wales when he skippers them in Friday night's friendly match against France in Paris.

Manager Chris Coleman has described how the former Swansea player was "broken" by Wales' failure to qualify for the World Cup, sealed by October's defeat against the Republic of Ireland in Cardiff.

He backed Williams to recover from that setback and the recent dip in form he has endured with current club side Everton.

Now he is back with his Wales team-mates, Williams is looking forward to testing himself against a French team which includes stellar attacking talent including Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann and Paris St-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, the second most expensive player of all time.

"It's exciting. Some of these players I've never played against before, some of the best in the world and that's what you want to see where you're at personally and as a team," said Williams.

"We've played some of the best already and we've dealt with them well and this is another challenge for us. If we play as well as we can individually and as a team by imposing ourselves on them then I'm sure we'll be OK."