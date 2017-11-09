BBC Sport - Michael O'Neill: Switzerland penalty decision can motivate Northern Ireland
Penalty decision can motivate us - O'Neill
- From the section Football
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says they must turn their anger over a controversial penalty into motivation for the second leg against Switzerland.
The Swiss secured a 1-0 win in Belfast when Ricardo Rodriguez converted from the spot after a disputed handball verdict.
"It was clearly not a penalty and for our World Cup qualification to be potentially decided by that is very disappointing," said O'Neill.