Preston North End v Bolton Wanderers

Stephy Mavididi has made eight appearances for Preston North End this season

On-loan striker Stephy Mavididi could start for Preston North End when they host Bolton Wanderers on Friday.

The 19-year-old, who is on loan from Arsenal, may start as Sean Maguire and Jordan Hugill are both out.

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson says Gary Madine can face North End despite being arrested following an alleged pub brawl during the international break.

Madine, 27, was released without charge by the police after an altercation on Friday, 10 November.

SAM's prediction Home win 55% Draw 24% Away win 21%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts