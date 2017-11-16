Preston North End v Bolton Wanderers
- From the section Championship
On-loan striker Stephy Mavididi could start for Preston North End when they host Bolton Wanderers on Friday.
The 19-year-old, who is on loan from Arsenal, may start as Sean Maguire and Jordan Hugill are both out.
Bolton boss Phil Parkinson says Gary Madine can face North End despite being arrested following an alleged pub brawl during the international break.
Madine, 27, was released without charge by the police after an altercation on Friday, 10 November.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 55%
|Draw 24%
|Away win 21%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Preston haven't scored in either of their last two home league matches against Bolton (D1 L1) - the last player to score against the Trotters was Lee Cartwright in a 2-2 draw in October 1992.
- Bolton are winless in two league matches against the Lilywhites (D1 L1), last going three without a win in October 1958 (five matches).
- Preston have lost their last four league matches in a row - they haven't lost five consecutively since January 2003.
- Bolton have followed eight consecutive league defeats with a five-game unbeaten run (W2 D3), although the Trotters are currently winless in 33 away Championship games (D9 L24).
- Alex Neil has never lost three consecutive home games in English league football as a manager.
- Adam Armstrong ended a run of 16 league matches without a goal in Bolton's last match against Norwich, scoring the second in a 2-1 win. Armstrong hasn't scored in back to back league matches since November 2015, doing so in League One for Coventry.