Scottish Gossip: Mackay, Scotland, Jack, Tierney, McClaren, Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Malky Mackay, who took charge of Scotland for Thursday's 1-0 defeat by Netherlands, says he did not know Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan would publicly reveal the interim manager would not get the job on a formal basis. (Daily Mail)

Rangers' former Aberdeen player Ryan Jack was booed as he made his return to the Dons' Pittodrie Stadium and made his Scotland debut against the Dutch. (Scotsman)

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney told just one person he would be captaining Scotland against Netherlands - his club skipper, Scott Brown. (Sun)

Former England and Derby boss Steve McClaren has had his representatives send his CV to the Rangers board as the Ibrox club consider their next managerial appointment. (Herald - subscription required)

McClaren has also managed Middlesbrough, Twente, Wolfsburg, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle

Alex Rae, who played at Rangers under Alex McLeish, would like to see McLeish given a second spell as Ibrox boss. (Daily Record)

Scotland Under-21s coach Scot Gemmill insists he would never ask forward Oliver Burke to play through the pain barrier, with the West Brom player not taking part in this month's double header against Latvia and Ukraine. (Scotsman)

Celtic and Rangers could compete for the signing of Australian midfielder Riley McGree. (Sun)

DR Congo and former West Brom and Paris St-Germain midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu is training with Kilmarnock. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers forward Nacho Novo is one of the names under consideration for the vacant Clyde manager's job. (Herald, print edition)

Danny Swanson will return to full training with Hibernian next week following an extended period on the sidelines. (Daily Mail, print edition)

St Johnstone defender Brian Easton is out for a further four weeks with a knee injury. (Sun, print edition)