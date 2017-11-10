Scotland: John McGinn hails display despite defeat by Dutch

John McGinn was up against Dutch captain Kevin Strootman in midfield

John McGinn says Scotland showed their team qualities in Thursday's 1-0 defeat by the Netherlands.

Three players debuted from the start, another came off the bench and McGinn was one of five capped players with fewer than 10 international games.

"Everyone played their part" McGinn, 23, told BBC Scotland.

"I know we could've done better in front of goal but I think it was a really positive performance and one everyone can be proud of."

Memphis Depay tapped in the game's only goal before half-time.

'Disappointed not to get a result'

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, 20, captained Scotland and played in central defence while Ryan Jack, Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie won their first caps. Jason Cummings debuted as a substitute.

"Over the piece we had a lot of good chances in the game," McGinn explained. "We knew how difficult it would be against such a top team, the Netherlands.

"We had to be focused. A lot of us, it was our first international game in a while so we had to be switched on and we created a lot of good chances.

"[It's] just frustrating we didn't take one of those and over the piece we can be quite happy but disappointed not to get a result.

"Over the course of the week we all got to know each other and we know each other domestically and from meeting up before personally.

"Kieran led by example and Ryan did well."