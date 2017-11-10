Leyton Orient's National League form 'not good enough', says Matt Porter

Steve Davis' Leyton Orient have won just five of their 18 National League matches this season

Leyton Orient director Matt Porter says the club are disappointed with their position in the National League table.

The O's, who were relegated from League Two last season, are 19th after a run of 10 league games without a win under manager Steve Davis.

"Steve is not stupid and he knows that 10 games without a win in the league is not good enough," said Porter.

"It is a situation that isn't one we envisaged being in, and one we hope we are not in for much longer."

Orient have not won in a National League game since 2 September, when they beat Guiseley 4-1 to move up to second in the table.

Two months on, the east London club are now just three points above the bottom four.

"We are a bigger club than a lot of these teams but it doesn't give us a divine right to beat them," Porter told BBC Radio London.

"We certainly thought we'd be in contention for the play-offs - there is no point denying that.

"Steve knows we need to be a little bit higher up the table. He is working as hard as he can to make that happen."