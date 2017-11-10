Lewis Ward: Reading goalkeeper joins Aldershot Town on loan

Lewis Ward has featured regularly for Reading's under-23 side

National League side Aldershot Town have signed Reading goalkeeper Lewis Ward on loan until 3 January 2018.

The 20-year-old recently returned to the Madejski Stadium following a loan spell with Hungerford Town in National League South.

Ward, who has yet to make his senior debut for the Royals, has previously had loans at Whitehawk, Sutton United, Margate and in Iceland with Fylkir.

He is eligible to feature for the Shots against AFC Fylde on Saturday.