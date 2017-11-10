BBC Sport - Southampton: Mauricio Pellegrino invites the media to play against him on the pitch

Pellegrino takes on media on the pitch

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino decided to hold a press conference with a difference during the international break.

Pellegrino, who took over at St Mary's at the start of this season, invited members of the media to play a match against himself and his coaching staff at the club's training ground.

BBC South Today's Tony Husband was among those on the Media XI and took time to chat to Pellegrino before and after the game.

Top Stories