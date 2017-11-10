BBC Sport - Denmark boss has sympathy for NI but says referee errors 'part of the game'

Denmark boss says ref errors 'part of the game'

Denmark manager Age Hareide says he "felt pity for Northern Ireland" after Thursday's World Cup play-off penalty controversy but adds that refereeing mistakes "are part of the game".

Hareide, along his players Kasper Schmeichel and Christian Eriksen, was talking before Denmark's World Cup play-off first leg against the Republic of Ireland in Copenhagen on Saturday.

Top Stories