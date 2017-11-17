German Bundesliga
Stuttgart19:30B Dortmund
Venue: Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund

Line-ups

Stuttgart

  • 16Zieler
  • 5Baumgartl
  • 28Badstuber
  • 21Pavard
  • 32Beck
  • 6Ascacibar
  • 20Gentner
  • 2Insúa
  • 19Akolo
  • 31Özcan
  • 33Ginczek

Substitutes

  • 3Aogo
  • 7Brekalo
  • 9Terodde
  • 11Asano
  • 13Grahl
  • 23Mangala
  • 29Ferreira Silva

B Dortmund

  • 38Bürki
  • 15Toljan
  • 25Papastathopoulos
  • 5Bartra
  • 29Schmelzer
  • 10Götze
  • 33Weigl
  • 23Kagawa
  • 20Philipp
  • 9Yarmolenko
  • 21Schürrle

Substitutes

  • 1Weidenfeller
  • 2Zagadou
  • 8Sahin
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 19Dahoud
  • 27Castro
Referee:
Frank Willenborg

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich118212781926
2RB Leipzig117131813522
3B Dortmund1162328141420
4Schalke116231410420
5Hoffenheim115422014619
6Hannover115331511418
7Frankfurt115331311218
8B Mgladbach115331719-218
9B Leverkusen114432316716
10Augsburg114431611516
11Hertha Berlin113531415-114
12Stuttgart114161014-413
13Mainz113351217-512
14Wolfsburg111821316-311
15Hamburg113171018-810
16Freiburg11155621-158
17Werder Bremen11056414-105
18Köln11029422-182
