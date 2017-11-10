World Cup Qualifying - CONCACAF/AFC Play-Off - CONCACAF/AFC Play-Off - 1st Leg
Honduras0Australia0

Honduras v Australia

Line-ups

Honduras

  • 22Escober
  • 21BeckelesBooked at 19mins
  • 23PalaciosBooked at 38mins
  • 3Figueroa
  • 7Izaguirre
  • 20Claros
  • 8Mejia
  • 11LanzaSubstituted forChirinosat 60'minutes
  • 16López
  • 12Quioto
  • 9Lozano

Substitutes

  • 1Hernandez
  • 2Crisanto
  • 4Sánchez
  • 5Alvarado
  • 6Acosta
  • 10Martínez
  • 13Costly
  • 14García
  • 15Hernández
  • 17Chirinos
  • 18Canales
  • 19Peña

Australia

  • 1Ryan
  • 8Wright
  • 20SainsburyBooked at 48mins
  • 6JurmanBooked at 47mins
  • 7RisdonBooked at 39mins
  • 15Jedinak
  • 21Luongo
  • 13Mooy
  • 16Behich
  • 22Irvine
  • 9Juric

Substitutes

  • 2Degenek
  • 3Gersbach
  • 4Cahill
  • 5Jeggo
  • 11Goodwin
  • 12Langerak
  • 14Troisi
  • 17Rukavytsya
  • 18Vukovic
  • 19McGowan
  • 23Rogic
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamHondurasAway TeamAustralia
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home2
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away10

