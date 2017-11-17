Hull City v Ipswich Town
Hull City welcome back defender Michael Hector after he missed the 4-1 defeat at Sheffield United through suspension.
Midfielder Evandro could make his first appearance of the season but Fraizer Campbell serves a one-match ban.
Ipswich midfielder Emyr Huws could make his first appearance of the campaign following an Achilles problem.
Tommy Smith is unlikely to play after returning late from New Zealand's game in Peru and Tom Adeyemi, Teddy Bishop, Luke Hyam and Andre Dozzell are out.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 50%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 23%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Hull City have won seven of their last nine matches against Ipswich in all competitions, drawing the other two.
- The Tractor Boys have only won one of their 17 away trips to Hull (D5 L11), winning 5-2 in March 2007.
- Since his league debut in February, Kamil Grosicki has been involved in 12 goals for Hull City (five goals, seven assists), four more than any other player.
- Mick McCarthy has never won a league match at the KCOM Stadium in four previous attempts (D1 L3).
- The Tigers have not lost three consecutive home league games outside of the Premier League since November 2010.
- Hull's first eight home league matches this season have seen 35 goals scored (21 scored, 14 conceded), the most in Hull's first eight home games of a season since 1965-66 at Boothferry Park (35).