Championship
Hull15:00Ipswich
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Ipswich Town

Michael Hector
Michael Hector has scored once in 15 appearances for Hull City this season
Hull City welcome back defender Michael Hector after he missed the 4-1 defeat at Sheffield United through suspension.

Midfielder Evandro could make his first appearance of the season but Fraizer Campbell serves a one-match ban.

Ipswich midfielder Emyr Huws could make his first appearance of the campaign following an Achilles problem.

Tommy Smith is unlikely to play after returning late from New Zealand's game in Peru and Tom Adeyemi, Teddy Bishop, Luke Hyam and Andre Dozzell are out.

SAM's prediction
Home win 50%Draw 27%Away win 23%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Hull City have won seven of their last nine matches against Ipswich in all competitions, drawing the other two.
  • The Tractor Boys have only won one of their 17 away trips to Hull (D5 L11), winning 5-2 in March 2007.
  • Since his league debut in February, Kamil Grosicki has been involved in 12 goals for Hull City (five goals, seven assists), four more than any other player.
  • Mick McCarthy has never won a league match at the KCOM Stadium in four previous attempts (D1 L3).
  • The Tigers have not lost three consecutive home league games outside of the Premier League since November 2010.
  • Hull's first eight home league matches this season have seen 35 goals scored (21 scored, 14 conceded), the most in Hull's first eight home games of a season since 1965-66 at Boothferry Park (35).

Saturday 18th November 2017

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves16112329151435
2Sheff Utd16110524141033
3Cardiff169432213931
4Bristol City1686226161030
5Middlesbrough167542113826
6Aston Villa167542215726
7Derby157442319425
8Ipswich158072622424
9Nottm Forest168082526-124
10Leeds167272419523
11Sheff Wed166552119223
12Brentford165742521422
13Norwich166461520-522
14Preston165651919021
15QPR165651922-321
16Barnsley155462221119
17Fulham164751819-119
18Reading155371819-118
19Millwall164571717017
20Hull164482830-216
21Burton163491031-2113
22Birmingham163310825-1712
23Bolton162591329-1611
24Sunderland161782031-1110
