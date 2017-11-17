Championship
Norwich15:00Barnsley
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Barnsley

Nelson Oliveira
Nelson Oliveira has not played for Norwich since 28 October
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 GMT

Norwich could have forward Nelson Oliveira available again following a calf problem for the visit of Barnsley.

Alex Tettey is out with a calf injury, while Alex Pritchard and Steven Naismith both have ankle injuries.

Barnsley winger Lloyd Isgrove (knee) is out after picking up an injury in the win over Birmingham City.

Tykes boss Paul Heckingbottom has been linked with the managerial vacancy at Sunderland but said on Thursday he has had "no contact" with the Black Cats.

SAM's prediction
Home win 59%Draw 22%Away win 19%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Norwich have won 10 of their last 12 league matches against Barnsley (D1 L1), although that one defeat came last season at Oakwell.
  • It has been 80 years since Barnsley won at Carrow Road against Norwich in any competition, winning 1-0 in May 1937 with a goal from Doug Hunt.
  • Norwich have lost their last two home league matches - as many as they had lost in their previous 18 games in 2017 at Carrow Road.
  • No player has scored the first goal in Championship games this season more often than Tom Bradshaw (5, level with Matej Vydra).
  • The Canaries have lost five of their last six league matches in November (D1).
  • The Tykes have kept one clean sheet in their last 16 away matches in all competitions, a 2-0 win at Blackburn in April.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 18th November 2017

View all Championship fixtures

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves16112329151435
2Sheff Utd16110524141033
3Cardiff169432213931
4Bristol City1686226161030
5Middlesbrough167542113826
6Aston Villa167542215726
7Derby157442319425
8Ipswich158072622424
9Nottm Forest168082526-124
10Leeds167272419523
11Sheff Wed166552119223
12Brentford165742521422
13Norwich166461520-522
14Preston165651919021
15QPR165651922-321
16Barnsley155462221119
17Fulham164751819-119
18Reading155371819-118
19Millwall164571717017
20Hull164482830-216
21Burton163491031-2113
22Birmingham163310825-1712
23Bolton162591329-1611
24Sunderland161782031-1110
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC