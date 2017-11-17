Queens Park Rangers v Aston Villa

Mile Jedinak's unexpected midweek hat-trick against Honduras fired Australia to the World Cup finals

QPR wait on the condition of midfielder Massimo Luongo, who was on World Cup international duty with Australia, for the visit of Aston Villa.

Northern Ireland's Conor Washington is also back but Nedum Onuoha, James Perch and Grant Hall remain sidelined.

Injury-hit Aston Villa are without strikers Jonathan Kodjia and Scott Hogan after international duty, on top of skipper John Terry's foot injury.

But midfielder Mile Jedinak is back in contention after his midweek hat-trick.

The 33-year-old, 73-times capped Australia international has not scored in club football for almost three years since his time with Crystal Palace.

But, with QPR's Luongo watching from the bench having played in the first leg of the two-leg play-off, Jedinak's treble against Honduras in Sydney helped Australia qualify for a fourth successive World Cup finals.

