Championship
Fulham17:30Derby
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Derby County

Richard Keogh
Richard Keogh returned to training this week after injuring his quad against Reading
Fulham will be without suspended midfielder Kevin McDonald, who serves a one-match ban for five bookings.

Long-term absentees Lucas Piazon and Sheyi Ojo remain on the sidelines.

Derby are hopeful that captain Richard Keogh will be fit enough for selection after he injured his quad in the 4-2 home defeat by Reading two weeks ago.

Joe Ledley is expected to be available after missing that game, while Tom Lawrence has recovered from dead leg suffered on international duty.

SAM's prediction
Home win 46%Draw 27%Away win 27%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Fulham are unbeaten in their last seven home league matches against the Rams, although five have been draws (W2).
  • Brian Clough was in charge of Derby the last time they won at Craven Cottage in a league match, winning 1-0 in April 1969.
  • Aboubakar Kamara has only had 16 shots in the Championship this season - only two shots have been on target, but he's scored with both of those shots.
  • Gary Rowett has never lost against Fulham during his managerial career (W3 D3), although one of those draws was in the League Cup when his Burton were eliminated on penalties in August 2013.
  • Fulham have had scorers of 10 different nationalities in the Championship this season, more than any other side.
  • Six of Derby's last seven league goals have been scored after the 70th minute, including each of the last five.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves16112329151435
2Sheff Utd16110524141033
3Cardiff169432213931
4Bristol City1686226161030
5Middlesbrough167542113826
6Aston Villa167542215726
7Derby157442319425
8Ipswich158072622424
9Nottm Forest168082526-124
10Leeds167272419523
11Sheff Wed166552119223
12Brentford165742521422
13Norwich166461520-522
14Preston165651919021
15QPR165651922-321
16Barnsley155462221119
17Fulham164751819-119
18Reading155371819-118
19Millwall164571717017
20Hull164482830-216
21Burton163491031-2113
22Birmingham163310825-1712
23Bolton162591329-1611
24Sunderland161782031-1110
View full Championship table

