Fulham v Derby County

Fulham will be without suspended midfielder Kevin McDonald, who serves a one-match ban for five bookings.
Long-term absentees Lucas Piazon and Sheyi Ojo remain on the sidelines.
Derby are hopeful that captain Richard Keogh will be fit enough for selection after he injured his quad in the 4-2 home defeat by Reading two weeks ago.
Joe Ledley is expected to be available after missing that game, while Tom Lawrence has recovered from dead leg suffered on international duty.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 46%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 27%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Fulham are unbeaten in their last seven home league matches against the Rams, although five have been draws (W2).
- Brian Clough was in charge of Derby the last time they won at Craven Cottage in a league match, winning 1-0 in April 1969.
- Aboubakar Kamara has only had 16 shots in the Championship this season - only two shots have been on target, but he's scored with both of those shots.
- Gary Rowett has never lost against Fulham during his managerial career (W3 D3), although one of those draws was in the League Cup when his Burton were eliminated on penalties in August 2013.
- Fulham have had scorers of 10 different nationalities in the Championship this season, more than any other side.
- Six of Derby's last seven league goals have been scored after the 70th minute, including each of the last five.