Fulham v Derby County

Richard Keogh returned to training this week after injuring his quad against Reading

Fulham will be without suspended midfielder Kevin McDonald, who serves a one-match ban for five bookings.

Long-term absentees Lucas Piazon and Sheyi Ojo remain on the sidelines.

Derby are hopeful that captain Richard Keogh will be fit enough for selection after he injured his quad in the 4-2 home defeat by Reading two weeks ago.

Joe Ledley is expected to be available after missing that game, while Tom Lawrence has recovered from dead leg suffered on international duty.

SAM's prediction Home win 46% Draw 27% Away win 27%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts