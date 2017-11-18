Chesterfield v Exeter City
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Notts County
|17
|10
|4
|3
|29
|17
|12
|34
|2
|Accrington
|17
|10
|3
|4
|30
|19
|11
|33
|3
|Exeter
|17
|10
|3
|4
|25
|18
|7
|33
|4
|Luton
|17
|9
|5
|3
|36
|17
|19
|32
|5
|Swindon
|17
|9
|2
|6
|26
|20
|6
|29
|6
|Coventry
|17
|8
|3
|6
|17
|9
|8
|27
|7
|Wycombe
|17
|7
|6
|4
|32
|27
|5
|27
|8
|Lincoln City
|17
|7
|6
|4
|20
|15
|5
|27
|9
|Newport
|17
|7
|5
|5
|24
|19
|5
|26
|10
|Colchester
|17
|7
|4
|6
|24
|21
|3
|25
|11
|Mansfield
|17
|6
|7
|4
|23
|21
|2
|25
|12
|Cambridge
|17
|7
|4
|6
|16
|16
|0
|25
|13
|Stevenage
|17
|7
|4
|6
|25
|28
|-3
|25
|14
|Carlisle
|17
|6
|5
|6
|26
|23
|3
|23
|15
|Grimsby
|17
|6
|5
|6
|19
|23
|-4
|23
|16
|Cheltenham
|17
|6
|4
|7
|25
|25
|0
|22
|17
|Yeovil
|17
|5
|4
|8
|24
|33
|-9
|19
|18
|Crawley
|17
|4
|5
|8
|13
|17
|-4
|17
|19
|Morecambe
|17
|4
|5
|8
|14
|23
|-9
|17
|20
|Crewe
|17
|5
|2
|10
|17
|29
|-12
|17
|21
|Forest Green
|17
|4
|4
|9
|17
|33
|-16
|16
|22
|Port Vale
|17
|4
|3
|10
|17
|24
|-7
|15
|23
|Barnet
|17
|3
|5
|9
|19
|25
|-6
|14
|24
|Chesterfield
|17
|2
|4
|11
|17
|33
|-16
|10
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.