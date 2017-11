From the section

Accrington winger Jordan Clark previously played for Barnsley

Winger Erico Sousa is a doubt for Accrington's Sky Bet League Two home clash with Newport.

Jordan Clark should return from a groin issue after missing Accrington's shock cup exit against Guiseley.

Newport are without suspended midfielder Matty Dolan after he collected a fifth yellow card.

Defender Mark O'Brien is fit to play, while skipper Joss Labadie is rated as 50-50 as he struggles to overcome a hamstring problem.