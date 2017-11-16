Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham's Harry Kane has scored in all five of his Premier League appearances against Arsenal, netting six goals in total

TEAM NEWS

Olivier Giroud is set to miss out for Arsenal with a minor injury.

The Gunners will assess Shkodran Mustafi and Danny Welbeck, who are back in training following lay-offs, while Alexandre Lacazette may earn a recall.

Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks are all expected to feature for Tottenham despite missing England duty because of injury problems.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who sat out the win against Crystal Palace because of a groin injury, could also return.

Back-up goalkeeper Michel Vorm rejoined training on Thursday and may also be available, but Toby Alderweireld's hamstring problem is worse than first feared and the defender will be sidelined until after Christmas.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: "In nearly 30 years of commentating on this fixture I never cease to be amazed.

"Tottenham could reinforce their position as kings of north London by stretching their record unbeaten run against their old rivals to seven league games - especially with Harry Winks, Dele Alli and Harry Kane (who has never failed to score against the Gunners in a league game) all set to be fit.

"Or Arsenal could just as easily extend their record winning streak at the Emirates by claiming an 11th home league victory on the spin.

"I've seen big leads cancelled out in this historic fixture, last-gasp winners, furious losers. My only prediction? It'll be unpredictable!"

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, asked whether his side are underdogs on Saturday: "No, not at all. Tottenham are a good side but we have the quality to win this game and that's what we want to show.

"At home we have been very strong and our home strength will certainly be vital to decide where we finish at the end of the season."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "For me, there is no favourites in this type of game. He [Arsene Wenger] is a fantastic manager. I respect him a lot and admire him.

"If you see the history, Arsenal were above Tottenham and [Wenger] deserves a lot of credit for that. To stay in a club five years is because you are a good manager; if you stay 10 years it's because you must be very good.

"To stay more than 20 years you must be special."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal haven't won any of their last six Premier League games against Tottenham (D4, L2) - their longest winless run against their rivals in league competition.

Spurs have won just two of their previous 32 league games away to Arsenal (D13, L17), triumphing 3-1 at Highbury in 1993 and 3-2 at the Emirates in 2010.

Tottenham have dropped 37 points from winning positions in Premier League games against Arsenal, the most by any side in a particular fixture.

Arsenal

The Gunners have claimed 10 successive Premier League wins at the Emirates. It is their longest winning run at the stadium.

Arsenal have won their opening five home games in a Premier League season for the first time since 2009-10. They last won their first six at home in 2007-08.

Arsene Wenger's side are unbeaten in 16 home games in league and cup since a 5-1 loss against Bayern Munich in March (W14, D2).

They could suffer back-to-back league defeats for the first time since August.

Arsenal have lost 10 league games in 2017, equalling their highest total in a calendar year under Wenger. The last time they suffered more defeats was in 1995, when they lost 14 times.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have claimed just one away league win against last season's top six under Mauricio Pochettino, (D6, L9), claiming nine points out of a possible 48.

Pochettino has yet to lose a Premier League north London derby (W2, D4), although all three of his visits to the Emirates Stadium with Tottenham have ended in draws.

Spurs have 10 Premier League away wins this calendar year - no side has a better record - while their tally of 37 goals on the road is a league-high.

Defeat would mean Tottenham lose back-to-back away league games for the first time in almost a year.

Harry Kane has scored in all five of his Premier League north London derbies, netting six goals in total.

The only players with more Premier League goals in this fixture are Emmanuel Adebayor and Robert Pires, with eight and seven respectively.

Kane, who has 13 goals in his last six top-flight away games, can become the first player to score at least two goals in four consecutive Premier League away games.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 41% Probability of away win: 31%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.