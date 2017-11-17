Burnley v Swansea City

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has helped the Clarets claim back-to-back 1-0 victories

TEAM NEWS

Burnley's Chris Wood may only be fit enough for a place on the bench, with a hamstring problem preventing him from starting New Zealand's last two games.

Jon Walters and Tom Heaton remain out, while Nakhi Wells is absent with an injury sustained in a training match.

Swansea welcome back Wilfried Bony, Martin Olsson and Renato Sanches from injuries.

Ki Sung-yueng will be assessed following his return from international duty with South Korea.

New player-coach Leon Britton is available, having overcome a groin problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Alistair Mann: "Though only a point separated them in last season's league table, the subsequent months have been dramatically different for Burnley and Swansea.

"The Clarets have been enjoying their best top-flight start for 44 years, while the Swans have been enduring their worst start to a campaign since, er, well, last season!

"The two sides are a massive 11 points apart, yet they do both share one trait in common - neither are prolific in front of goal.

"Burnley have scored only three more than the Swans and only once have they scored more than one, and that was on the opening day at Chelsea.

"A stoic, superbly drilled side, Sean Dyche's men have become the 1-0 specialists in recent years; many will be predicting a similar scoreline this weekend."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Burnley boss Sean Dyche on being linked with the vacancy at Everton: "As I've said plenty of times before I'm just getting on with what I do here. Everyone must know that by now, surely.

"I'm at the stage I've always been at, I've had plenty of speculation, in a good way mostly, and that's part and parcel of everything we've achieved here.

"You get interest, whether it's me or my players. But I'm still here, simple as that."

Swansea head coach Paul Clement on the club's American owner Steve Kaplan, who will be at Turf Moor: "I'm in regular contact with the owners. That's been the case since I've been at the club - win, lose or draw.

"This trip has been planned for some time as it involves a Premier League meeting as well for owners and chairmen.

"Steve will then be travelling up from London to Burnley to support the team."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

While Burnley are on the up, it appears everything about Swansea has got 'relegation' written over it. That can change very quickly but their lack of attacking threat is a big concern.

I don't see them causing Burnley any problems, and I am going to back Dyche's men to buck the trend and win big - well, by their standards anyway.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Swansea have won all four of their Premier League games against Burnley, including two 1-0 victories at Turf Moor.

Both of Swansea's winners against Burnley last season came in the final 10 minutes, with Leroy Fer scoring after 82 minutes at Turf Moor and Fernando Llorente netting in the 90th minute in a 3-2 victory at the Liberty Stadium.

The Clarets have lost six of their last seven league games against the Swans, with the only exception a 2-1 home win in the Championship in April 2011.

Burnley

The Clarets could win three consecutive top-flight games for the first time since a similar run in December and January 1975.

Burnley have kept clean sheets in five of their last eight league matches, including each of the last two.

They have claimed 19 points from their first 11 games this season - their best start to a top-flight season since 1973-74 (when they would have had 24 points if adjusted to three points for a win).

Sean Dyche's side have conceded just two Premier League goals at home this term - only Manchester United and Liverpool have better records.

Fifteen of Burnley's 31 Premier League wins have come by 1-0 scorelines. That percentage (48%) is the highest of any team to have played in the division for more than one season.

Swansea City

The Swans have registered just 22 attempts on target in 11 league games, failing to test the opposition goalkeeper at all in three of those matches.

Swansea have lost five of their last six Premier League games, winning the other against Huddersfield.

A fourth consecutive defeat would equal Swansea's longest losing streak in the top flight. They have done this on five previous occasions, most recently in December 2016.

Tammy Abraham has been directly involved in 71% of Swansea's Premier League goals this season, scoring four and assisting one, which is the highest percentage in the division.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 49% Probability of away win: 24%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.