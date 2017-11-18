Dagenham & Redbridge v Guiseley
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dover
|19
|10
|6
|3
|26
|12
|14
|36
|2
|Macclesfield
|19
|11
|2
|6
|21
|18
|3
|35
|3
|Wrexham
|19
|9
|6
|4
|17
|12
|5
|33
|4
|Sutton United
|19
|9
|6
|4
|26
|22
|4
|33
|5
|Maidstone United
|18
|9
|5
|4
|24
|18
|6
|32
|6
|Bromley
|19
|9
|4
|6
|29
|22
|7
|31
|7
|Aldershot
|19
|8
|6
|5
|31
|24
|7
|30
|8
|Woking
|19
|9
|2
|8
|26
|27
|-1
|29
|9
|Dag & Red
|19
|7
|7
|5
|29
|23
|6
|28
|10
|Boreham Wood
|19
|7
|7
|5
|27
|21
|6
|28
|11
|Ebbsfleet
|19
|6
|10
|3
|26
|21
|5
|28
|12
|Hartlepool
|19
|7
|7
|5
|19
|17
|2
|28
|13
|Tranmere
|19
|7
|6
|6
|19
|15
|4
|27
|14
|Maidenhead United
|19
|7
|6
|6
|28
|28
|0
|27
|15
|Gateshead
|19
|6
|7
|6
|24
|18
|6
|25
|16
|Halifax
|19
|6
|7
|6
|19
|21
|-2
|25
|17
|Eastleigh
|19
|5
|8
|6
|22
|23
|-1
|23
|18
|Fylde
|18
|5
|7
|6
|29
|27
|2
|22
|19
|Leyton Orient
|19
|5
|4
|10
|24
|33
|-9
|19
|20
|Guiseley
|19
|3
|8
|8
|17
|31
|-14
|17
|21
|Barrow
|19
|3
|7
|9
|23
|27
|-4
|16
|22
|Chester
|19
|3
|7
|9
|18
|29
|-11
|16
|23
|Torquay
|19
|2
|5
|12
|17
|32
|-15
|11
|24
|Solihull Moors
|19
|3
|2
|14
|18
|38
|-20
|11
