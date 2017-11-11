World Cup Qualifying - African
Gabon0Mali0

Gabon v Mali

Line-ups

Gabon

  • 1Ovono
  • 8Palun
  • 2Appindangoyé
  • 5Ecuele Manga
  • 6Obiang
  • 17Biyogo Poko
  • 4Assoumou-Akue
  • 14Oto'o Zué
  • 10Madinda
  • 18Ameka Autchanga
  • 11Meye

Substitutes

  • 3Lengoualama
  • 7Evouna
  • 9Boupendza
  • 12Ndong
  • 13Loufilou
  • 15Ndong
  • 16Nze
  • 19Nzambé
  • 21Obambou
  • 22Biteghe
  • 23Bitseki Moto

Mali

  • 16Diarra
  • 17Sacko
  • 13Wagué
  • 23Fofana
  • 3KoneBooked at 1mins
  • 8Samassekou
  • 12Doumbia
  • 19Traoré
  • 20Bissouma
  • 14Traoré
  • 9Niane

Substitutes

  • 1Keita
  • 2Samake
  • 4Haidara
  • 6Niakate
  • 7Diarra
  • 10Koné
  • 11Coulibaly
  • 15Toungara
  • 18N'Diaye
  • 21Djenepo
  • 22Yirango
Referee:
Ghead Grisha

Match Stats

Home TeamGabonAway TeamMali
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Foul by Molla Wagué (Mali).

Axel Meye (Gabon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Adama Traoré (Mali) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Louis Ameka Autchanga (Gabon).

Adama Traoré (Mali) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aaron Appindangoyé (Gabon).

Offside, Gabon. Didier Ovono tries a through ball, but Axel Meye is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Johann Obiang (Gabon) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Youssouf Kone (Mali) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Randal Oto'o (Gabon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Youssouf Kone (Mali).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tunisia5410114713
2DR Congo5311116510
3Guinea5104511-63
4Libya5104410-63

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria6420124814
2Zambia631286210
3Cameroon613269-36
4Algeria6024411-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco52309099
2Ivory Coast52217348
3Gabon613227-56
4Mali604219-84

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal532082611
2Burkina Faso51316606
3Cape Verde520348-46
4South Africa511368-24

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt540173412
2Uganda52212118
3Ghana51316426
4Congo5014411-71
View full World Cup Qualifying - African tables

Top Stories