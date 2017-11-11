Foul by Molla Wagué (Mali).
Gabon v Mali
-
Line-ups
Gabon
- 1Ovono
- 8Palun
- 2Appindangoyé
- 5Ecuele Manga
- 6Obiang
- 17Biyogo Poko
- 4Assoumou-Akue
- 14Oto'o Zué
- 10Madinda
- 18Ameka Autchanga
- 11Meye
Substitutes
- 3Lengoualama
- 7Evouna
- 9Boupendza
- 12Ndong
- 13Loufilou
- 15Ndong
- 16Nze
- 19Nzambé
- 21Obambou
- 22Biteghe
- 23Bitseki Moto
Mali
- 16Diarra
- 17Sacko
- 13Wagué
- 23Fofana
- 3KoneBooked at 1mins
- 8Samassekou
- 12Doumbia
- 19Traoré
- 20Bissouma
- 14Traoré
- 9Niane
Substitutes
- 1Keita
- 2Samake
- 4Haidara
- 6Niakate
- 7Diarra
- 10Koné
- 11Coulibaly
- 15Toungara
- 18N'Diaye
- 21Djenepo
- 22Yirango
- Referee:
- Ghead Grisha
Match Stats
Home TeamGabonAway TeamMali
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Axel Meye (Gabon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Adama Traoré (Mali) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Louis Ameka Autchanga (Gabon).
Adama Traoré (Mali) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Appindangoyé (Gabon).
Offside, Gabon. Didier Ovono tries a through ball, but Axel Meye is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Johann Obiang (Gabon) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Youssouf Kone (Mali) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Randal Oto'o (Gabon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Youssouf Kone (Mali).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.