Substitution, Zambia. Lameck Banda replaces Enock Mwepu because of an injury.
Zambia v Cameroon
Line-ups
Zambia
- 16Mweene
- 4ChamaBooked at 71mins
- 19Tembo
- 13Sunzu
- 20Kapumbu
- 17Mulenga
- 14MwepuSubstituted forBandaat 86'minutes
- 15Malama
- 10Sakala
- 3Daka
- 22MwilaSubstituted forNgongaat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Nsabata
- 2Mbewe
- 5Kabwe
- 6Sakala
- 7Banda
- 8Ching'andu
- 9Ngonga
- 11Chilufya
- 12Shonga
- 18Chibwe
- 21Shamujompa
- 23Chaila
Cameroon
- 1Ondoa
- 22LeukoBooked at 39minsSubstituted forCastellettoat 45'minutes
- 21Banana
- 5Ngadeu-Ngadjui
- 6Tolo
- 15Siani
- 17BoumalSubstituted forPangopat 45'minutes
- 11Ngamaleu
- 3Zambo Anguissa
- 7N'JieSubstituted forOlinga Essonoat 67'minutes
- 10Aboubakar
Substitutes
- 2Abouem
- 4Teikeu
- 8Moukandjo
- 9Messi Bouli
- 12Castelletto
- 13Bitang
- 14Mandjeck
- 16Goda
- 18Olinga Essono
- 19Tientcheu
- 20Pangop
- 23Mbokwe
- Referee:
- Rédouane Jiyed
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away19
Live Text
Substitution
Fabrice Olinga (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alex Ngonga (Zambia).
Attempt blocked. Fashion Sakala (Zambia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrian Chama.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Enock Mwepu (Zambia) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Fabrice Olinga (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Moumi Nicolas Ngamaleu.
Attempt saved. Alex Ngonga (Zambia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Enock Mwepu (Zambia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Augustine Mulenga.
Alex Ngonga (Zambia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yaya Banana (Cameroon).
Offside, Zambia. Kennedy Mweene tries a through ball, but Fashion Sakala is caught offside.
Delay in match Augustine Mulenga (Zambia) because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Hand ball by Augustine Mulenga (Zambia).
Foul by Alex Ngonga (Zambia).
Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Zambia. Conceded by Jean-Charles Castelletto.
Substitution
Substitution, Zambia. Alex Ngonga replaces Brian Mwila.
Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Ziyo Tembo.
Offside, Zambia. Enock Mwepu tries a through ball, but Brian Mwila is caught offside.
Offside, Zambia. Patson Daka tries a through ball, but Brian Mwila is caught offside.
Patson Daka (Zambia) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Fackson Kapumbu with a cross.
Booking
Adrian Chama (Zambia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Adrian Chama (Zambia).
Franck Pangop (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Fashion Sakala (Zambia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Brian Mwila.
Corner, Zambia. Conceded by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui.
Attempt blocked. Enock Mwepu (Zambia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brian Mwila.
Augustine Mulenga (Zambia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jean-Charles Castelletto (Cameroon).
Substitution
Substitution, Cameroon. Fabrice Olinga replaces Clinton N'Jie.
Goal!
Goal! Zambia 2, Cameroon 1. Brian Mwila (Zambia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patson Daka.
Attempt missed. Augustine Mulenga (Zambia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Brian Mwila (Zambia) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Fackson Kapumbu with a cross.
Corner, Zambia. Conceded by Fabrice Ondoa.
Attempt saved. Fackson Kapumbu (Zambia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Andre Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon).
Enock Mwepu (Zambia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jean-Charles Castelletto (Cameroon).