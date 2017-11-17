Watford v West Ham United

Watford head coach Marco Silva has plenty to ponder after three straight defeats and reported interest in him from Everton

TEAM NEWS

Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes could face West Ham on Sunday despite being substituted with a gashed head in the defeat at Everton a fortnight ago.

The Hornets will likely again be without injured trio Younes Kaboul, Sebastian Prodl and Roberto Pereyra, as well as suspended striker Troy Deeney.

New West Ham manager David Moyes will be missing Javier Hernandez, who has a hamstring injury, while Michail Antonio, Jose Fonte and James Collins are also injured.

Pablo Zabaleta returns from suspension.

Winston Reid is available despite playing in both legs of New Zealand's World Cup play-off against Peru and only returning to London on Friday.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "So David Moyes is back in work for his 500th match as a Premier League manager - a tally only surpassed by Messrs Ferguson, Wenger and Redknapp.

"Moyes' determination to get back to basics is well founded. West Ham have been far less than the sum of their parts for too long, and the magic that Slaven Bilic brought to their last season at Upton Park had long since dissipated.

"Watford - a club never seemingly more than a month or two away from sacking a manager - are battling to prevent boss Marco Silva from being lured to Goodison Park.

"Silva has only been in charge for a dozen games, which include a 6-0 home defeat, a home defeat to a Championship side and losses in each of his last three games. He probably can't believe his luck."

Twitter: @Wilsonfooty

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Ham manager David Moyes: "I'm not one to criticise who was here before, but the players have told me what they think so we will give them what they think they need.

"They need to take responsibility. The players have been really committed to what we've asked them to do, they've grasped it and got on with it, and I think they've embraced it too.

"We've tried to put an awful lot of work into them over the past five or six days."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It will be very interesting to see how David Moyes approaches his first game as West Ham boss. I am expecting to see a reaction from the Hammers because as a player you always want to impress a new manager and, although West Ham are in the bottom three, there is a lot of quality in their team.

Moyes will be expecting a committed performance and, if he gets one, I don't think West Ham will leave empty-handed.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v actor Will Ferrell

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford's solitary home league win in the last 13 attempts against West Ham came in the Premier League two years ago (D4, L8).

However, Watford have won three and drawn two of the last six Premier League meetings, with their only defeat coming away in April 2016.

Watford

The Hornets have lost three consecutive Premier League games, having taken 15 points from their first eight (W4, D3, L1).

Watford's overall record and points tally is the same as at this stage of last season under Walter Mazzarri.

Their only home victory in seven games since April came against Arsenal a month ago (D2, L4).

Watford's tally of eight points lost from leading positions is the worst record in the division this season prior to the weekend.

They have also conceded an unrivalled 11 goals from set-pieces in the Premier League this season, including six from corners.

Richarlison has had 39 attempts on goal in the Premier League this season, second only to Harry Kane's 59 before the weekend. The Brazilian has scored with four of his seven efforts on target.

West Ham United

Their only Premier League away victory in the past 13 attempts came in May against Burnley (W1, D6, L6). They have drawn the last three.

Nine points after 11 games represents West Ham's second worst start to a Premier League season. They had seven points in 2010-11 and were ultimately relegated.

West Ham have the division's worst defensive record, with 23 goals against, and have conceded 87 league goals in 49 games since the start of last season.

The Hammers have covered less ground in the Premier League this season than any other team bar Manchester United, and they have made the fewest sprints.

This will be David Moyes' 500th match as a Premier League manager, a milestone only previously reached by Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger and Harry Redknapp. He has 196 victories, giving him a 39.3% win percentage.

Moyes only won 20 of his combined 85 matches in charge at Real Sociedad and Sunderland. His final victory as Sunderland manager was a 2-0 Premier League win at Marco Silva's Hull City on 6 May 2017.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 48x% Probability of away win: 25%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.