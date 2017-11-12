Wales boss Chris Coleman calm over fresh Gareth Bale injury

Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale has endured a torrid run of injuries in 2017

Wales manager Chris Coleman is not concerned by Gareth Bale's latest injury set-back.

A calf problem has kept the Wales and Real Madrid forward out since September, but 28-year-old suffered a fibrillar rupture to the adductor muscle of his left leg on Thursday.

But after the friendly with Panama on 14 November, Wales are not in action until the China Cup in March 2018.

"We've got two or three months before the China Cup," Coleman said.

"Hopefully Gareth gets back before Christmas or just after."

Bale has missed 91 of Real's 250 games since joining from Tottenham in 2013 for a then-world record fee of £85.1m, but Coleman is happy for the Spanish club to take the lead in the player's recovery.

"We expect all our players if they are fit to play for their club then they are fit to play for us. That's how we look at it," Coleman said.

"We never take risks, we've never done that and I don't see that changing in the future.

"But if he's fit for Madrid, then obviously he's fit for us."

Media playback is not supported on this device Manager Chris Coleman says Wales will have stronger squad in a year's time than the Euro 2016 team

Coleman, who is currently deciding whether to sign a new deal to carry on as Wales boss, said he planned to speak to Bale about his latest injury.

"Some players as they get older change their schedule," Coleman said.

"That's up to him and Real Madrid. When he's with us, all our players have different programmes at different times of the week because we know what they do with their clubs.

"We have to make sure that we taper that in with the way we work.

"But players can go through spells when they've been out with an injury, they get referrals and then they get this, that and the other.

"The harder you try to get back... you get a setback, and sometimes you have to go through that.

"Gareth will be devastated by this but he just needs to be settled again, get his fitness and not rush himself back."