Wales v Panama: Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey pulls out of Panama friendly

Aaron Ramsey has won 52 caps for Wales

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has pulled out of the Wales squad to face Panama at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Ramsey has been replaced in the squad by Scunthorpe midfielder Andrew Crofts.

Ramsey played in the 2-0 defeat against France at the Stade de France in Paris on Friday, 10 November 10.

Wales had already been hit by four withdrawals before the France game including Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.