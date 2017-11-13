Clyde: Danny Lennon becomes manager after impressive analysis of Stirling game

Danny Lennon's last permanent role was with Alloa Athletic

Danny Lennon has become the new Clyde manager after impressing with his analysis of Saturday's draw with League Two leaders Stirling Albion.

The former St Mirren boss, 48, takes over after the departure of Jim Chapman following a run of poor results.

Clyde chairman Norrie Innes said: "Danny, in preparation for his interview, attended the game.

"And he demonstrated his strong desire for the job by presenting his own detailed match analysis."

Former Hibernian, Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle midfielder Lennon has been out of management since a spell as caretaker with Airdrieonians last year.

"Danny spoke with passion and intelligence and he very much welcomes the challenges ahead," Innes told Clyde's club website.

"He has a very impressive record and a substantial skill set, which is what we need to develop a stronger footballing structure and positive culture within the club."

Former Dumbarton manager Chapman had moved to Broadwood Stadium from League Two rivals Annan Athletic this summer but left with his team below his former charges and third bottom of the table.

With under-20s manager Tony McNally in interim charge, the Bully Wee have since recorded two 1-1 draws with sides in the top four - Stenhousemuir and Stirling.

St Mirren won the Scottish League Cup under Lennon (centre) in 2013

"This exciting appointment comes on the back of an intensive fortnight for the club," added Innes.

"Tony has done a great job in stepping up and galvanising the whole squad.

"To progress for the remainder of the season and beyond, we wanted to appoint a manager who has the requisite knowledge, experience and ability to develop each player further and strengthen the talents and capabilities of the team and staff."

Innes promised that Clyde's board was committed to supporting Lennon's team-building plans "founded on the hard work we have carried out in our commercial and operational areas".

Lennon began his managerial career with Cowdenbeath, winning back-to-back promotions and taking them to Scotland's second tier.

During four seasons with St Mirren in the top flight, he led the Paisley club to victory in the 2013 Scottish League Cup final over Hearts.

After one match as caretaker of Scotland Under-21s, Lennon's next job was at Alloa Athletic and he led the Wasps to promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.