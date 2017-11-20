Championship
Brentford19:45Burton
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Burton Albion

Lewis Macleod
Lewis Macleod has not played since getting injured for Brentford against QPR in October 2016
Brentford midfielder Lewis Macleod could feature for the first time since October 2016 after recovering from a serious knee injury.

Alan Judge is close to returning from 18 months out with a broken leg but defender Rico Henry (knee) is out for the rest of the season.

Burton will be without defender John Brayford who has been out since the end of October with a hamstring injury.

The Brewers have no new injury worries for the visit of 13th-placed Brentford.

Match facts

  • Brentford and Burton met for the first time in last season's league campaign - the Bees won both games, scoring seven goals in the process.
  • Dean Smith has won all three of his meetings with Burton Albion in the Football League (two with Brentford, one with Walsall).
  • No Championship side has lost more points from winning positions this season than Brentford (14).
  • Brentford have scored more goals in the last 15 minutes of matches (9) than any other side in the division.
  • Burton Albion have conceded a league-high of 34 goals so far this season.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves17122331151638
2Sheff Utd17120527151236
3Cardiff17104324131134
4Bristol City1787226161031
5Aston Villa178542416829
6Middlesbrough177552215726
7Leeds178272620626
8Derby167542420426
9Ipswich168172824425
10Sheff Wed176652119224
11Nottm Forest178092527-224
12Norwich176561621-523
13Brentford175752523222
14Preston175751919022
15QPR175662024-421
16Barnsley165562322120
17Fulham174851920-120
18Millwall174671919018
19Reading165381821-318
20Hull174583032-217
21Birmingham174310925-1615
22Burton1734101134-2313
23Bolton172691329-1612
24Sunderland171882233-1111
View full Championship table

