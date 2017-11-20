Brentford v Burton Albion

Lewis Macleod has not played since getting injured for Brentford against QPR in October 2016

Brentford midfielder Lewis Macleod could feature for the first time since October 2016 after recovering from a serious knee injury.

Alan Judge is close to returning from 18 months out with a broken leg but defender Rico Henry (knee) is out for the rest of the season.

Burton will be without defender John Brayford who has been out since the end of October with a hamstring injury.

The Brewers have no new injury worries for the visit of 13th-placed Brentford.

