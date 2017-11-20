Bolton Wanderers v Reading

Gary Madine has scored four goals for Bolton Wanderers and is their top scorer this season

Bolton Wanderers could move out of the Championship bottom three if they defeat Reading on Tuesday.

After a run of eight losses in all competitions, Phil Parkinson's side are unbeaten in their past six games.

Reading will be without Joey van den Berg, who picked up a fifth yellow card of the season against Wolves.

Midfielder Liam Kelly is likely to feature following a recent hamstring injury, with Yann Kermorgant and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson also in the squad.

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"It's another tough game for us. Bolton need the win and the points to keep climbing up the table.

"I've seen them a couple of times this season and they've been growing in their performances and they have physical, quality players.

"We'll need to show the work-rate and the energy that we have recently to get a result over there."

Match facts