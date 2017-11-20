Championship
Bolton20:00Reading
Venue: Macron Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Reading

Gary Madine
Gary Madine has scored four goals for Bolton Wanderers and is their top scorer this season
Bolton Wanderers could move out of the Championship bottom three if they defeat Reading on Tuesday.

After a run of eight losses in all competitions, Phil Parkinson's side are unbeaten in their past six games.

Reading will be without Joey van den Berg, who picked up a fifth yellow card of the season against Wolves.

Midfielder Liam Kelly is likely to feature following a recent hamstring injury, with Yann Kermorgant and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson also in the squad.

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"It's another tough game for us. Bolton need the win and the points to keep climbing up the table.

"I've seen them a couple of times this season and they've been growing in their performances and they have physical, quality players.

"We'll need to show the work-rate and the energy that we have recently to get a result over there."

Match facts

  • Bolton are winless in six league games against Reading (D3 L3) since winning 2-0 in the Premier League in February 2008.
  • The Royals won on their last league visit to Bolton in April 2016 - they've never won back to back games there in league competition.
  • Bolton have lost five of their eight matches at the Macron Stadium in the Championship this season - only Burton Albion have lost more home matches (6).
  • Reading have scored 100% of their league goals this season from inside of the box (18 goals) - the highest percentage in the division
  • Bolton Wanderers' average possession of 39.9% is currently the lowest of any side in the division.

