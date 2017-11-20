Championship
Bristol City19:45Preston
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Preston North End

Bailey Wright
Bailey Wright has returned to Bristol City after helping Australia beat Honduras to qualify for the 2018 World Cup
Bristol City captain Bailey Wright is available to face former club Preston after his two-match ban for simulation.

But Joe Bryan is a doubt after being substituted with a knock in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Preston North End will have Jordan Hugill available again after he missed their goalless draw against local rivals Bolton Wanderers on Friday.

Skipper Tom Clarke and goalkeeper Declan Rudd played in the draw but may miss out as they return to fitness.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have collected just three points in their past eight league games against Preston (W0 D3 L5)
  • Preston won both matches between the sides in the Championship last season, including a 5-0 hammering in April
  • Preston have won just two of their past 19 matches on the road in the Championship (D8 L9)
  • The Lilywhites are the only Championship side that are yet to score a single goal in the opening 15 minutes of a match this season
  • Bristol City have scored four goals from corners so far this season - no other Championship side has scored more (QPR, Sunderland and Wolves also have four)

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves17122331151638
2Sheff Utd17120527151236
3Cardiff17104324131134
4Bristol City1787226161031
5Aston Villa178542416829
6Middlesbrough177552215726
7Leeds178272620626
8Derby167542420426
9Ipswich168172824425
10Sheff Wed176652119224
11Nottm Forest178092527-224
12Norwich176561621-523
13Brentford175752523222
14Preston175751919022
15QPR175662024-421
16Barnsley165562322120
17Fulham174851920-120
18Millwall174671919018
19Reading165381821-318
20Hull174583032-217
21Birmingham174310925-1615
22Burton1734101134-2313
23Bolton172691329-1612
24Sunderland171882233-1111
