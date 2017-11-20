Bristol City v Preston North End

Bailey Wright has returned to Bristol City after helping Australia beat Honduras to qualify for the 2018 World Cup

Bristol City captain Bailey Wright is available to face former club Preston after his two-match ban for simulation.

But Joe Bryan is a doubt after being substituted with a knock in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Preston North End will have Jordan Hugill available again after he missed their goalless draw against local rivals Bolton Wanderers on Friday.

Skipper Tom Clarke and goalkeeper Declan Rudd played in the draw but may miss out as they return to fitness.

Match facts