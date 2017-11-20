Millwall v Hull City

From the section

Millwall midfielder George Saville scored a brace against Sunderland on Saturday to take his tally to six goals for the season

Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace serves the second match of his three-game ban.

Striker Tom Elliott will be assessed, but defender Byron Webster and midfielder Shaun Williams remain sidelined with knee injuries.

Hull midfielder Sebastian Larsson serves a one-match ban but forward Fraizer Campbell is available again.

Jon Toral (hamstring), Stephen Kingsley (groin), Will Keane (knee), Abel Hernandez (Achilles) and Ryan Mason (fractured skull) are all still out.

Midfielder Evandro could make his first appearance of the season after being named on the bench against Ipswich on Saturday following long-term hamstring trouble.

Match facts