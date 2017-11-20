Millwall v Hull City
Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace serves the second match of his three-game ban.
Striker Tom Elliott will be assessed, but defender Byron Webster and midfielder Shaun Williams remain sidelined with knee injuries.
Hull midfielder Sebastian Larsson serves a one-match ban but forward Fraizer Campbell is available again.
Jon Toral (hamstring), Stephen Kingsley (groin), Will Keane (knee), Abel Hernandez (Achilles) and Ryan Mason (fractured skull) are all still out.
Midfielder Evandro could make his first appearance of the season after being named on the bench against Ipswich on Saturday following long-term hamstring trouble.
Match facts
- Although Millwall have only lost two of their last 20 home league games against Hull (W13 D5), one of those defeats was in their last meeting in February 2013.
- The Tigers have never won back-to-back away league matches against the Lions.
- Hull have lost their last seven league matches in London since a 1-0 win at Fulham in January 2016.
- Millwall have gone four league matches without a victory for the second time this season, winning just one of their last seven matches (D2 L4).
- Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer has saved 74.67% of the shots that he has faced this season - only Aston Villa's Sam Johnstone boasts a higher save percentage in the division (76.47%).