League Cup: Blues boss Healy wants improvement against Crusaders

Crusaders winger Paul Heatley attempts to get his shot past Linfield defender Mark Stafford

Linfield manager David Healy says his team need to step up a gear to overcome Crusaders in the League Cup quarter-final at Seaview on Wednesday night.

The champions were beaten by Ballymena on Friday night and they have already lost twice to the Crues this season.

"I spoke to the players after the Ballymena game - we will regroup but we have to be better," said Healy.

"We have to start beating some of the top sides in in country. We are not doing that at the minute."

Linfield will face a Crues side buoyed by their weekend win over Dundee United in the Scottish Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

All four quarter-finals will be played on Wednesday night, including Championship side Ballyclare Comrades visiting Dungannon Swifts.

Reds on a roll

Cliftonville chalked up a sixth league win in seven games on Saturday and the in-form Reds travel to take on Carrick Rangers.

Holders Ballymena will take confidence from the victory over Linfield but boss David Jeffrey is expecting a stiff challenge from Ards at the Showgrounds.

"We know how tough it's going to be so we will have to be at our best to get anything out of the game," said Jeffrey.

"They had a phenomenal result in the last round, winning 4-0 against Glenavon, who then took their anger out against us in the next game by chinning us.

"Ards also beat Linfield at Windsor Park in the Co Antrim Shield. So both I and the players know how high the mountain is that we have to climb against them.

"And there's no point playing to the levels we did against Linfield and not repeating that when Ards come here."