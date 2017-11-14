Clyde potential attracted new manager Danny Lennon

Danny Lennon led Cowdenbeath and Alloa Athletic to promotion

Danny Lennon says he has taken "a step back to come back up the way again" after becoming Clyde manager.

And facilities at Broadwood Stadium and the Bully Wee's debt-free status and potential were big attractions.

The 48-year-old, who was St Mirren boss for four years in the top flight, takes charge with Clyde third bottom of Scottish League Two.

"Clyde and myself are both hungry for success and both of us want to be higher up the leagues," said Lennon.

"Broadwood was a lovely place to play and it's been developed further since then.

"The facilities and environment that the club has, at this level, should be a breath of fresh air for any player. That infrastructure was a big attraction.

"The board has also worked tirelessly to get the club debt free and back into a sound position, which is very important.

"I was really impressed by the chairman - he spoke so highly of the club and he has a fantastic vision for it."

Lennon faced competition for the Clyde job from another former St Mirren manager, Ian Murray, who has been Kevin Nicol's assistant at Norwegian club Asker, and ex-Falkirk boss Gary Holt.

It was success in part-time football that won Lennon a move to the Buddies in 2010 after he led Cowdenbeath from the fourth to the second tier in successive seasons.

"Some people might question my ambition in coming to the bottom tier having previously spent time in the top flight, but the reality is that the competition is fierce," he told Clyde's website.

"There are a lot of quality managers and coaches looking for jobs and I'm absolutely delighted to be given the opportunity at Clyde."

Former Scotland team-mates Ian Murray and Gary Holt were both also interviewed

St Mirren lifted the Scottish League Cup under Lennon in 2013, but they decided against renewing his contract a year later.

Lennon has since had a one-match stint as Scotland Under-21s caretaker manager and a short spell as interim boss with Airdrieonians in League One.

In between, he led Alloa Athletic to the Championship via the promotion play-offs before being sacked after a poor start to the following season, but he hopes to again taste promotion success with Clyde.

"For me, Clyde has been in the bottom tier for far too long," he said. "The club has the potential to do better."

Lennon's appointment marks the fourth change of management since Barry Ferguson resigned in February after his side slipped out of contention for last season's promotion play-offs.

They narrowly avoided dropping down to the Lowland League after finishing second-bottom with players Peter MacDonald and JP McGovern as caretakers.

Jim Chapman arrived in the summer - along with several of his former players - after leading Annan Athletic to the promotion play-offs.

The former Dumbarton boss left last month after a run of three straight defeats before caretaker boss Tom McNally steadied the ship with two successive draws.

Lennon will be in charge for the first time when League One outfit East Fife visit in the Scottish Cup on Saturday, but he watched Clyde draw with League Two leaders Stirling Albion ahead of his job interview.

"There were things that I would tweak, but over the 90 minutes, there were definitely things I was pleased with," he added.

"I loved the response of the players after going behind, which they didn't deserve to be at that stage."