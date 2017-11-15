World Cup Qualifying - CONCACAF/AFC Play-Off - CONCACAF/AFC Play-Off - 2nd Leg
Australia3Honduras1

Australia reach fourth World Cup in a row

Australia
Mile Jedinak was engulfed by his team-mates after his free-kick was deflected in for the opener

Australia qualified for their fourth successive World Cup by beating a physical Honduras 3-1 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

After a goalless first leg, Aston Villa player Mile Jedinak's 53rd-minute free-kick took a decisive deflection off Henry Figueroa to break the deadlock.

Jedinak then drilled in penalties after a handball by Bryan Acosta and foul by Johnny Palacios to seal victory.

Maynor Figueroa bundled in late on, but it was too late for the visitors.

The match was played in front of 76,080 fans at Stadium Australia, but the atmosphere was tense as the Socceroos initially struggled to break down their deep-lying opponents and Tommy Rogic screwed a shot wide from their best opening.

With the away goals rule in effect, Australia were still vulnerable after their opener, but two clear penalties gave them breathing space long before the final whistle.

Honduras
Honduras conceded a 95th-minute equaliser against Costa Rica in their penultimate group game which proved costly as they fell short of automatic qualification on goal difference

There were seven yellow cards in a match that had been preceded by Honduran claims that their training sessions were spied on by a drone.

"This group has gone through a lot, from the way we want to play, to not qualifying automatically, to tough [play-off] matches against Syria, to the talk before this one," said veteran midfielder Mark Millgan, who has been part of Australia's last three World Cup campaigns.

"This group really deserves it."

Australia are the 31st team to book their place at next summer's World Cup with either New Zealand or Peru to complete the 32-strong field.

That tie is finely poised after a 0-0 draw in Wellington. The second leg takes place in Lima at 02:15 GMT on Thursday, 15 November.

Line-ups

Australia

  • 1Ryan
  • 8Wright
  • 20SainsburyBooked at 88mins
  • 6JurmanBooked at 3mins
  • 7LeckieBooked at 81mins
  • 5MilliganSubstituted forTroisiat 89'minutes
  • 15Jedinak
  • 13MooyBooked at 45mins
  • 16Behich
  • 23RogicSubstituted forKruseat 77'minutes
  • 4CahillSubstituted forJuricat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Degenek
  • 3Gersbach
  • 9Juric
  • 10Kruse
  • 11Risdon
  • 12Langerak
  • 14Troisi
  • 17Rukavytsya
  • 18Vukovic
  • 19McGowan
  • 21Luongo
  • 22Irvine

Honduras

  • 22Escober
  • 21Beckeles
  • 23PalaciosBooked at 84mins
  • 3FigueroaBooked at 19mins
  • 5Alvarado
  • 7IzaguirreSubstituted forFigueroaat 42'minutesSubstituted forMartínezat 73'minutes
  • 17Elis
  • 20ClarosBooked at 57mins
  • 6Acosta
  • 12QuiotoSubstituted forHernándezat 75'minutes
  • 9Lozano

Substitutes

  • 1Hernandez
  • 2Crisanto
  • 4Figueroa
  • 8Mejia
  • 10Martínez
  • 11Hernández
  • 13Costly
  • 14García
  • 15López
  • 16Lanza
  • 18Canales
  • 19Peña
Referee:
Néstor Pitana
Attendance:
77,060

Match Stats

Home TeamAustraliaAway TeamHonduras
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home13
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home19
Away26

Top Stories

Related to this story