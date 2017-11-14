Martin O'Neill: Republic of Ireland manager to discuss future

  • From the section Irish
Republic of Ireland
The Republic of Ireland have now failed to reach the last four World Cups

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill will speak to the country's football association about his future after failing to reach the World Cup.

The Republic were trounced 5-1 by Denmark in the play-offs.

In October, O'Neill and assistant Roy Keane agreed contract extensions to remain until the Euro 2020 campaign.

"I thought there was an agreement. I'll speak to [FAI chief] John Delaney - I've not spoken to him since we spoke about the new contract," said O'Neill.

'Convincingly beaten'

Defender Shane Duffy gave the Republic - who last played at a World Cup in 2002 - an early lead, but Denmark hit back through Cyrus Christie's own goal, Christian Eriksen's superb hat-trick and Nicklas Bendtner's late penalty.

"I am really disappointed," said O'Neill. "We were well beaten in the end after a good start.

"We could have made it 2-0 but the two goals we conceded in the space of a couple of minutes knocked us for six. They were very poor goals and turned the tide.

"We were chasing the game and needed goals to get back into the game but as we were trying to press, Denmark took advantage. They deserved to go through after beating us convincingly."

O'Neill riled by 'luck' question

Former Leicester and Celtic manager O'Neill's defensive style of play has often been criticised and his side scored three or more goals in a single game just once in their 12 qualifying and play-off matches.

In the first leg against Denmark, his side had just 28% possession, while Southampton striker Shane Long, who has 17 international goals, started on the bench for both games.

O'Neill took exception to being asked if his luck had run out because of his cautious approach.

"That is simply not true," he insisted, adding that he hadn't won the "trophies that I have won both as a player and manager" because of luck.

"I don't agree with our luck running out, it was a commendable effort by the team. They are technically better than us and had a world-class player [Eriksen] in their team."

Find out more

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France107211861223
2Sweden106132691719
3Netherlands106132112919
4Bulgaria104151419-513
5Luxembourg10136826-186
6Belarus10127621-155

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal109013242827
2Switzerland109012371627
3Hungary104151414013
4Faroe Islands10235416-129
5Latvia10217718-117
6Andorra10118223-214

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany1010004343930
2Northern Ireland106131761119
3Czech Rep104331710715
4Norway104151716113
5Azerbaijan103161019-910
6San Marino100010251-490

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia1063120101021
2R. of Ireland10541126619
3Wales10451136717
4Austria104331412215
5Georgia10055814-65
6Moldova10028423-192

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland1081128141425
2Denmark106222081220
3Montenegro105142012816
4Romania103431210213
5Armenia102171026-167
6Kazakhstan10037626-203

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England108201831526
2Slovakia106041771018
3Scotland105321712518
4Slovenia10433127515
5Lithuania10136720-136
6Malta10019325-221

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain109103633328
2Italy107212181323
3Albania104151013-313
4Israel104061015-512
5Macedonia103251515011
6Liechtenstein100010139-380

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium109104363728
2Greece105411761119
3Bos-Herze1052324131117
4Estonia103251319-611
5Cyprus10316918-910
6Gibraltar100010347-440

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10712167922
2Croatia106221541120
3Ukraine10523139417
4Turkey104331413115
5Finland10235913-49
6Kosovo10019324-211
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC