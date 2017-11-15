Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Michael O'Neill, Champions League

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers puts Reading defender Liam Moore at the top of his January transfer target list. (Daily Record)

The Scottish Premiership winners face a brutal eight games in eight weeks to reach next season's Champions League. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers star Brian Laudrup urges the Ibrox club to make a move for Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes. (Daily Mail)

Hearts owner Ann Budge is scrambling to get Tynecastle ready for Partick Thistle's visit on Sunday as she puts construction staff on round-the-clock shifts. (Sun)

City of Edinburgh Council will make safety officers available throughout Friday, Saturday and Sunday should Hearts need a last-minute inspection of their new main stand. (Scotsman)

Furious Partick Thistle fear their visit to Tynecastle will be be postponed - meaning nine matches in December. (Herald, subscription required)

Could we see Reading defender Liam Moore playing in Scotland next year?

Hibs midfielder John McGinn is determined to nail down a regular place in the Scotland midfield for the Euro 2020 qualifiers. (Daily Record)

Rangers and Scotland target Michael O'Neill is set to be offered a lucrative new deal as Northern Ireland pull out all the stops to keep their manager. (Sun)

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill tops Sunderland's three-man shortlist as they seek a replacement for the sacked Simon Grayson. (Daily Mail)

Former Celtic midfielder Morten Wieghorst backs ex-team-mate Paul Lambert to take over as Scotland manager and end the nation's long tournament exile. (Sun)

Celtic star Kieran Tierney has signed up with the London firm that took Gareth Bale to Real Madrid and represents his manager Brendan Rodgers. (Daily Mail)

Kieran Tierney is set to mark his meteoric Celtic rise this weekend with a 100th top-team outing but admits a dip in form will come one day. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic striker Mark Burchill brands Kieran Tierney 'the perfect professional' as he tips the 20-year-old defender to remain at Parkhead. (Sun)

Murray has scored three goals in Hibs' run of four wins on the trot

Ross County are running the rule over 31-year-old former Manchester United winger Chris Eagles, who played under Staggies manager Owen Coyle at Bolton and Burnley. (Daily Express, print edition)

Striker Simon Murray is confident that Hibs will be able to 'pick up where they left off' when they host St Johnstone looking for a fifth victory in a row. (Sun)

Manager Neil Lennon insists he is loving life at Hibs and not looking elsewhere after recently agreeing a new contract. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Scotland U19s qualify for Elite Round of European Championships despite defeat to Czech Republic. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

"It doesn't always come down to size," says Scotland wing Lee Jones ahead of Saturday's likely match-up with New Zealand star Waisake Naholo. (Telegraph)

Olympic skip Eve Muirhead is desperate for the Scottish public to warm to curling. (Scotsman)

Halfpipe skier Murray Buchan admits that this Olympic build-up has been considerably less stressful than it was four years ago when he was selected for his first Winter Games. (Herald, subscription required)