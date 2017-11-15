Michael O'Neill approach good fit for Scotland - NI analyst

O'Neill took Northern Ireland to Euro 2016 and to the World Cup play-offs

Scotland target Michael O'Neill is "one of the most articulate" managers whose attention to detail is "second to none", according to John O'Neill.

The Northern Ireland boss is wanted by the Scottish FA to replace Gordon Strachan as national coach.

"He has the ability to take players who may not be playing at the highest level and get international performances from them," said former NI defender O'Neill.

"That is something Scotland is looking for at the minute."

O'Neill, 48, guided Northern Ireland to Euro 2016 and narrowly missed out on World Cup qualification after a play-off loss to Switzerland.

The former Brechin City boss is under contract with the Irish FA until 2020.

He took up the post in December 2011 after steering League of Ireland club Shamrock Rovers to the Europa League group stages.

"He's a very warm person, very easy to like but he won't duck the hard questions," said 59-year-old O'Neill, now a football analyst with BBC NI.

"He took over Northern Ireland in the same sort of state Scotland are in and he's brought them to great heights.

"Every time his team goes on the park he has a plan and the players know exactly what the manager wants them to do.

"The two legs against Switzerland, for example, were approached in a completely different way and we were inches away from reaching the World Cup."

Scotland were unbeaten in their last six World Cup qualifiers but could only finish third behind England and Slovakia

Northern Ireland are 23rd in the Fifa rankings, six places above Scotland, who have not reached a major finals since the 1998 World Cup in France.

"Everybody in Northern Ireland wants him to stay on but if he does go it will be with our best wishes," added O'Neill, who won 39 caps and was in the 1982 and 1986 World Cup squads.

"I think the decision will come down to where Northern Ireland are right now and where he thinks he can take them.

"He will then look at where Scotland are and their potential."

O'Neill has also been linked with a number of club positions as well as the USA national job.

"This is the thing lurking in the background," added analyst O'Neill.

"If the likes of Sunderland or Rangers come in; sleeping giants who are not in the best of form but have the potential to play at the top level, I don't think he would be able to turn that down.

"That's the type of job that would suit him right down to the ground."