Ludlow names 22-strong Wales squad for World Cup dates

Jess Fishlock has scored Wales' only goal in their France 2019 qualifying campaign, but the team have yet to concede

Wales coach Jayne Ludlow has named a 22-player squad World Cup qualifying matches against Kazakhstan and Bosnia.

USA-based forward Peyton Vincze and midfielder Charlie Estcourt are both missing with injuries.

Wales face Kazakhstan in Cardiff on 24 November before travelling to face Bosnia four days later.

Ludlow's team beat the Kazaks 1-0 in September and drew 0-0 in Russia last month in Group One which also includes England.

Vincze, who made her debut in the draw against Russia in St Petersburg, has stayed in the US for treatment with Ludlow saying it was a disappointment that she was unavailable.

"We're unfortunate in a sense that we don't have vast numbers of female players playing the game right now, but what we do have is a crop of 30-34 players we can trust and rely on to do the job for us," she said.

Wales squad: Skinner, Ingle, Rowe, Vine, O'Sullivan, Fishlock, Griffiths, Jenkins, Dykes, James, Harding, Davies, Evans, Lloyd, Horrell, Ward, Ladd, Lawrence, Chivers, Roberts, Green, Nolan.

