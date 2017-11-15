Colin Slater: Notts County appoint ex-BBC commentator as honorary vice-president
- From the section Notts County
Colin Slater, BBC Radio Nottingham's former Notts County reporter, has been named as an honorary vice president of the League Two club.
The 83-year-old retired at the end of the 2016-17 season having covered more than 2,500 Notts matches over seven decades, spanning 49 years.
Slater, who was made an MBE in 2001, said: "It's difficult to express how honoured I feel.
"It's something I never thought would happen in my wildest dreams."